News at a Glance

“Tell Us Your Source Of Income” – See what Kemi Olunloyo Said About Emmmanuella Building A House That Got People Talking Digest Naija - Nigerian comedienne Emmanuella Samuels has sparked controversy online after she gifted her mot her a lavish home worth millions of Naira. Kemi Olunloyo claimed Mark Angel was the real person who used his resources to build the house but decided to use ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



