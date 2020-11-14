News at a Glance

5 SARS Officers suspected to have killed 27-year-old man allegedly escaped in recent EndSARS jailbreak AIT - The family of late Benson Obode, a twenty Seven-year-old, who was allegedly murdered and his corpse concealed for one month, in two thousand and fifteen by five Police officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS is asking for justice ...



