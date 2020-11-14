News at a Glance

Actor Williams Uchemba Shares Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancee Digest Naija - Nollywood actor and activist, Williams Uchemba has shared stunning pre-wedding photos with his fiancee, Brunella Oscar. The handsome actor will officially tie the knot with the love of his life next week on 22nd November, 2020.



News Credibility Score: 21%



