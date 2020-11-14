News at a Glance

CHIKA IKE CELEBRATES 35TH BIRTHDAY IN STYLE, SEE PICS FROM HER PARTY, SEE PICS, VIDEO Abuja Reporters - Chika Ike Throws Lavish 35th Birthday Party In Grand Style (Photos, Video) Actress Chika Ike who recently turned 35 years old threw a lavish party at Shiro Lagos where her colleagues, family, friends and business partners attended in style on the 8th ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



