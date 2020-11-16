Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Benue Confirms 3 More Deaths From ‘Strange Illness’
Mojidelano  - Three more people have been confirmed dead from the outbreak of an unidentified illness in Epeilo-Otukpa community of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, bringing the death toll to 20. Benue State Epidemiologist, Dr. Sam Ngishe, told newsmen ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


