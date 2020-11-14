Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See How Cassper’s Son Interact With His Daddy (Video)
Edujandon  - Cassper Nyovest and his gorgeous bae Thobeka recently welcomed their baby boy in Septemberand named after Cassper’s late brother Khotso . New Daddy Cassper gives his fans a glimpse of the most adorable father-son moment.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info