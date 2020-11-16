Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
This Day
9
The Cable
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Daily Times
12
Leadership
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
'Have you found the solution yet?'' Nigerians tackle VP Yemi Osinbajo after digging up old photos of him having an aerial view of Apapa gridlock
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians on Twitter are currently tackling Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after they dug up his old tweet.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
The Site News:
How Nigerians Tackle Yemi Osinbajo After Digging Up Old Photos Of Him Having An Aerial View Of Apapa Gridlock
