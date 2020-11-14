News at a Glance

DEATH TOLL IN BENUE UNKNOWN AILMENT HITS 20 EVEN AS MANY RECEIVE TREATMENT AT HOME Abuja Reporters - Peter Duru – Makurdi The death toll in the unknown ailment that broke out a few days ago at Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State has increased to 20.



News Credibility Score: 21%



