My wife fighting for life after assailants set our house on fire –Ebonyi transport company employee The Punch - Mr Onuu Okah and his wife, Juliet, are victims of a fire incident at Mgbom community in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, which razed down a one-storey building and left about...



