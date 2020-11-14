Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


107 #EndSARS Protesters Released In Lagos
News photo News Break  - A total of 107 #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State have been released from police stations and correctional facilities in the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Fighting child abuse with literary fervour - The Nation, 47 mins ago
2 Ultimate love winner Kachi reveals how ex-fiancée Rosie aborted their unborn child (video) - The Dabigal Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Google Photos Is Ending Unlimited Free Storage - Independent, 3 hours ago
4 FCT, Oyo top list as NCDC confirms 112 new COVID-19 infections - The Cable, 4 hours ago
5 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,317,239 from over 54.2m confirmed cases as of 14th November 2020 - The Info Stride, 5 hours ago
6 #ABetterTime: Davido Finally Reacts After Burna Boy Allegedly Called His Album “Floppy Disk” (VIDEO) - Gbextra Online Portal, 6 hours ago
7 Man, 23, stabbed to death after visiting girlfriend in Bauchi, suspect arrested - Sleek Gist, 6 hours ago
8 Yellow Fever: Three States Reported 76 Deaths in 11 days – NCDC - Pharmanews, 6 hours ago
9 WOW !!!: Housekeeper To Late Socialite, Ginimbi Speaks On ‘Juju’ & ‘Secret Rooms’ In His House (Video) - Salone, 6 hours ago
10 I dreamt Trump was beaten to near death – doctor famous for COVID-19 claims [Video] - Sleek Gist, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info