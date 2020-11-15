News at a Glance

At age 10, Emmanuella of Mark Angel comedy builds house for her mum (PHOTOS) Paradise News - Well, who said your child can’t put a smile on your face or who said you can’t start enjoying the fruit of your labour from your children at their tender age? Think no more as 10-year-old comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



