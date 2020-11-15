Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EDO POLICE: WE ARE RECEIVING DEATH THREATS FROM ESCAPED PRISONERS
Abuja Reporters  - By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City As the security situation in Benin City continues to deteriorate with cult-related killings, escapees from the two correctional centres in the Edo State capital have been sending threat messages to policemen who ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 At Least 10 COVID-19 Patients Killed In Romania Hospital Fire - Independent, 2 hours ago
2 EndSARS protest showed Nigeria requires genuine restructuring – SAN - Today, 2 hours ago
3 Igbo Boy Makes Nigeria Proud After Constructing An ATM Machine That Allegedly Dispense Cash (Photos) - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
4 EndSARS protest showed Nigeria requires genuine restructuring — Olanipekun - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 PROTESTERS ACCOUNTS FROZEN! Oby Ezekwesili Asked President Buhari Four Shocking Important Questions (See Them Below) - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
6 Married man sets himself and side chic ablaze in Benue (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
7 “My ex left me cus I was fat” – Man motivated by heartbreak shares photos of his transformation after two weeks - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
8 UKWU !!!: Williams Uchemba shares stunning pre-wedding photos with his fiancee, Brunella Oscar - Salone, 3 hours ago
9 Married man sets himself and side chic ablaze in Benue state (video) - Correct NG, 3 hours ago
10 See What Pastor Adeboye Said Will Happen Before We Enter The New Year That Got People Talking - Edujandon, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info