Chilling Story Of 26 Released Katsina Women : We Were Raped Severally By Our Abductors CKN Nigeria - Residents of Dan ’Aji village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State are yet to recover from shock following the abduction of no fewer than 26 women including children.Properties were looted and houses burnt.



