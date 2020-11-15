Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Transcorp Hilton Named Africa’s Leading Business Hotel For Sixth Consecutive Year
News photo Global Village Extra  - By Chioma Iruke ABUJA (GVE)- Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured as Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards. The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


