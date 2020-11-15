Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

112 New COVID-19 Cases, 93 Discharged And 0 Deaths On November 14
News photo Naija Loaded  - On the 14th of November 2020, 112 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 64,996 cases have been confirmed, 61029 cases have been discharged and 1163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The 112 new ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


