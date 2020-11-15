News at a Glance

Emiboy and Teni shine in the video for 'I Go Pay' Not Just OK - Oga Ndi Oga Entertainment frontline act, Emiboy is on the right path to prominence as he delivers the official music video of his buzzing record, "I Go Pay." Produced by skilled beatsmith Killertunes, "I Go Pay" features Dr Dolor Entertainment ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



