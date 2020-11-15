Post News
News at a Glance
We’ve Secured Release Of 107 Arrested #EndSARS Protesters – Lagos Gov’t
The Trent
- The Lagos State government says it has secured the release of scores of #EndSARS protesters arrested in parts of the state.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Lagos Secures Release Of 107 #EndSARS Protesters
Lagos State Govt.:
LAGOS SECURES RELEASE OF #ENDSARS PROTESTERS
Ripples Nigeria:
#EndSARS: Lagos govt releases 253 suspects from custody
TV360 Nigeria:
Over 100 Arrested #EndSARS Protesters released in Lagos
News Break:
107 #EndSARS Protesters Released In Lagos
The Next Edition:
Lagos Secures Release Of About 107 #EndSARS Protesters
The Street Journal:
Lagos Secures Release Of At Least 107 Arrested #EndSARS Protesters
The Citizen:
Lagos secures release of 107 #EndSARS protesters from prison
Wotzup NG:
EndSARS: Lagos govt releases 253 suspects from custody
More Picks
1
Williams Uchemba, Bruella Oscar solemnize traditional wedding ceremony (PHOTOS) -
1st for Credible News,
5 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: I Got My Courage To Join The Protest From Female Protesters – Davido -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Little Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels -
Luci Post,
9 hours ago
4
Security worsens in Benin amid cult killings, kidnapping, armed robbery – NAN checks -
NNN,
12 hours ago
5
You’re Not My Friend Again, Lil Kesh Blast Naira Marley For Exposing Him To His Girlfriend On Social Media -
FL Vibe,
11 hours ago
6
Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children’s books depicting ‘Black Pete’ -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
7
Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service (Photos/Videos) -
FL Vibe,
13 hours ago
8
Photos Of Lawmaker Donating Cassava Stems To His Constituents In Anambra -
Gist 36,
12 hours ago
9
GRAPHIC: Police sanction personnel for smashing driver’s head with wood over N200 -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
Shock As Councilor Reportedly Brutalizes His Brother’s Wife In Rivers State (Photos) -
Tori News,
14 hours ago
