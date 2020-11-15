Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sierra Leone vs Nigeria: Amaju Pinnick issues warning to Super Eagles players
News photo Daily Post  - The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has warned the Super Eagles players that it won’t be business as usual after they failed to beat Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifier encounter on Friday. Pinnick also said that ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sierra Leone Must Not Score One Vs Nigeria In Freetown – Pinnick The Info Stride:
Sierra Leone Must Not Score One Vs Nigeria In Freetown – Pinnick
Sierra Leone Draw: I Shed Tears For The First Time In A Long Time – Pinnick The Trent:
Sierra Leone Draw: I Shed Tears For The First Time In A Long Time – Pinnick
Amaju Pinnick: Time for Super Eagles to beat Sierra Leone Today:
Amaju Pinnick: Time for Super Eagles to beat Sierra Leone


   More Picks
1 Williams Uchemba, Bruella Oscar solemnize traditional wedding ceremony (PHOTOS) - 1st for Credible News, 5 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: I Got My Courage To Join The Protest From Female Protesters – Davido - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Little Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels - Luci Post, 9 hours ago
4 Security worsens in Benin amid cult killings, kidnapping, armed robbery – NAN checks - NNN, 12 hours ago
5 You’re Not My Friend Again, Lil Kesh Blast Naira Marley For Exposing Him To His Girlfriend On Social Media - FL Vibe, 11 hours ago
6 Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children’s books depicting ‘Black Pete’ - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
7 Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service (Photos/Videos) - FL Vibe, 14 hours ago
8 Photos Of Lawmaker Donating Cassava Stems To His Constituents In Anambra - Gist 36, 12 hours ago
9 GRAPHIC: Police sanction personnel for smashing driver’s head with wood over N200 - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Shock As Councilor Reportedly Brutalizes His Brother’s Wife In Rivers State (Photos) - Tori News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info