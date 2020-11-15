Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Death Toll Rises As Released Inmates And Cultists Set Edo State On Fire
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Edo State is currently witnessing a rise in insecurity and cultism-related killings.

17 hours ago
Escaped inmates threatening police officers – Edo CP Ripples Nigeria:
Escaped inmates threatening police officers – Edo CP
Thousands trapped in Philippines as toll from Typhoon Vamco rises Today:
Thousands trapped in Philippines as toll from Typhoon Vamco rises
Edo prison break: Escapees threatening policemen who investigated, prosecuted them – Commissioner The Point:
Edo prison break: Escapees threatening policemen who investigated, prosecuted them – Commissioner


