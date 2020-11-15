Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
This Day
9
The Cable
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Daily Times
12
Leadership
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what's happening in their own countries
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe has taken to her Instagram page to tackle African prophets who have come up with one prophecy or the other about the outcome of the US Presidential election without sharing any about their countries in Africa. With particular ...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what’s happening in their own countries
The Octopus News:
Nollywood Actress, Criticises African Clergies Prophesying About American Election
More Picks
1
Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what's happening in their own countries -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
TIMELINE: From denial to blame game -- the army/Lagos hanky-panky on Lekki shooting -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...