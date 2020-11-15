Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what's happening in their own countries
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe has taken to her Instagram page to tackle African prophets who have come up with one prophecy or the other about the outcome of the US Presidential election without sharing any about their countries in Africa. With particular ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what’s happening in their own countries Laila Blog:
Actress Ameze Imarhiagbe calls out African clergymen prophesizing about the US elections but not what’s happening in their own countries
Nollywood Actress, Criticises African Clergies Prophesying About American Election The Octopus News:
Nollywood Actress, Criticises African Clergies Prophesying About American Election


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info