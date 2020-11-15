Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
This Day
9
The Cable
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Daily Times
12
Leadership
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Paul Merson Names The Club To Win The Premier League This Season (See Here)
Naija Loaded
- Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has named Liverpool as the favourite club to win the English Premier League, EPL, title this season despite their recent injury setbacks.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Bruno Fernandes rates Man United’s chance of winning title
The Cable:
BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton wins record 7th world title
The News Guru:
What Lewis Hamilton said after winning historic 7th Formula One title
Anaedo Online:
EPL: Top Sports Pundit Reveals Favourite Club To Win Title This Season
Nigeria Tunes:
Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United can win the Premier League title
Benco News:
EPL: Fabregas Names 5 Top Players At Arsenal
More Picks
1
Williams Uchemba, Bruella Oscar solemnize traditional wedding ceremony (PHOTOS) -
1st for Credible News,
5 hours ago
2
#EndSARS: I Got My Courage To Join The Protest From Female Protesters – Davido -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Little Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels -
Luci Post,
9 hours ago
4
Security worsens in Benin amid cult killings, kidnapping, armed robbery – NAN checks -
NNN,
12 hours ago
5
You’re Not My Friend Again, Lil Kesh Blast Naira Marley For Exposing Him To His Girlfriend On Social Media -
FL Vibe,
11 hours ago
6
Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children’s books depicting ‘Black Pete’ -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
7
Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service (Photos/Videos) -
FL Vibe,
14 hours ago
8
Photos Of Lawmaker Donating Cassava Stems To His Constituents In Anambra -
Gist 36,
12 hours ago
9
GRAPHIC: Police sanction personnel for smashing driver’s head with wood over N200 -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
Shock As Councilor Reportedly Brutalizes His Brother’s Wife In Rivers State (Photos) -
Tori News,
14 hours ago
