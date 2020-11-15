Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest officers for allegedly killing two youths
News photo Daily Post  - The Kano Police Command has arrested some members of the Anti Daba department of the police who are being accused of killing of two innocent youths.

17 hours ago
1 Williams Uchemba, Bruella Oscar solemnize traditional wedding ceremony (PHOTOS) - 1st for Credible News, 5 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: I Got My Courage To Join The Protest From Female Protesters – Davido - KOKO TV Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Little Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels - Luci Post, 9 hours ago
4 Security worsens in Benin amid cult killings, kidnapping, armed robbery – NAN checks - NNN, 12 hours ago
5 You’re Not My Friend Again, Lil Kesh Blast Naira Marley For Exposing Him To His Girlfriend On Social Media - FL Vibe, 11 hours ago
6 Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children’s books depicting ‘Black Pete’ - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
7 Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service (Photos/Videos) - FL Vibe, 14 hours ago
8 Photos Of Lawmaker Donating Cassava Stems To His Constituents In Anambra - Gist 36, 12 hours ago
9 GRAPHIC: Police sanction personnel for smashing driver’s head with wood over N200 - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Shock As Councilor Reportedly Brutalizes His Brother’s Wife In Rivers State (Photos) - Tori News, 14 hours ago
