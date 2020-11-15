Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service (Photos/Videos)
News photo FL Vibe  - Friends Of Ginimbi Defend Him Fiercely Of Source Of His Wealth During Burial Service The burial service of Genius Ginimbi was attended by thousands of people who trooped in at his Domboshava mansion. People from Australia,...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info