Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children’s books depicting ‘Black Pete’
News photo The Street Journal  - Public libraries in the Netherlands remove children's books depicting St Nicholas' blacked up sidekick 'Black Pete' which could spell end of nationwide 'racist' festive paradesParades held in early December feature people dressed up with black faces ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info