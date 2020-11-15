Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos Of Lawmaker Donating Cassava Stems To His Constituents In Anambra
News photo Gist 36  - Patrick Obalum Udoba donating the cassava stems Patrick Obalum Udoba, a lawmaker who represents Anambra West in the Anambra State House of Assembly, has distributed hundreds of bundles of high yield Cassava stems to his constituents to enable them kick- ...

12 hours ago
