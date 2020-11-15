Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trump walks back tweet, says Biden “only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!”
News photo Global Upfront  - President Trump on Sunday walked back a tweet in which he said President-elect Joe Biden "won" the election while continuing to spread unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about a rigged presidential election.

7 hours ago
