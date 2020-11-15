Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu meet in Lagos
The Dabigal Blog  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Lagos on Sunday. He was at the Bourdillon residence of former Governor Bola Tinubu. Tinubu is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Also at the meeting was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info