Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Frederick Leonard explains why he's still single at 44
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Frederick Leonard has opened up on why he is not yet married at 44. Speaking in a recent interview with Allure Vanguard, the actor stressed the need for couples to take their time and be more realistic in order to avoid broken homes.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Actor Frederick Leonard Reveals Why He’s Single At 44 Gist Lovers:
Actor Frederick Leonard Reveals Why He’s Single At 44
Actor Frederick Leonard explains why he’s still single at 44 Within Nigeria:
Actor Frederick Leonard explains why he’s still single at 44
Why I am still single at 44 — Actor Frederick Leonard Sleek Gist:
Why I am still single at 44 — Actor Frederick Leonard
Why I Am Still Single At 44 - Frederick Leonard Reveals Tori News:
Why I Am Still Single At 44 - Frederick Leonard Reveals


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info