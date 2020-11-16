Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Makeup artist who went missing after leaving home for a job is found dead in Enugu
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young lady has reportedly been found dead after pleas to help find her were shared online. Ijeoma Neke, a makeup artist with Instagram handle @wake_n_makeup, was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after she left home for a job.

1 hour ago
