South African government initiates process for extradition of Prophet Bushiri and his wife from Malawi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The South African government on Sunday November 15, announced that it has initiated a process for the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, from their home country Malawi. Recall that the founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


