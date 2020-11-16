News at a Glance

Nnamdi Azikiwe’s 116th Posthumous Birthday Is Today Jkcyno's Blog - Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe, PC (16 November 1904 – 11 May 1996), usually referred to as “Zik”, was a Nigerian statesman and political leader who served as the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.



News Credibility Score: 41%



