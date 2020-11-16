Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Your daddy is rich'' Davido tells his second daughter, Amanda, as he takes her Diamond shopping (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer, Davido, who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop. Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags The Info NG:
‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags
”Your Daddy Is Rich” Davido Tells His Second Daughter, Amanda (Video) Gist Lovers:
”Your Daddy Is Rich” Davido Tells His Second Daughter, Amanda (Video)
Black Berry Babes:
''Your daddy is rich'' Davido tells his second daughter, Amanda, as he takes her Diamond shopping (video)
‘Tell them your daddy is rich’ – Davido instructs second daughter, Hailey Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Tell them your daddy is rich’ – Davido instructs second daughter, Hailey


   More Picks
1 ''Your daddy is rich'' Davido tells his second daughter, Amanda, as he takes her Diamond shopping (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have- Atiku Abubakar says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Tyson Fury abandons plans to fight in December, a week after snubbing Deontay Wilder's rematch - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Pastor and Enterpreneur, Mariam Mola, recently accused of fraud in the UK has shared her remarkable story in her new book, 'Catch Her if You Can'. The book, is now available on Amazon - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space station [Watch] - Olisa TV, 8 hours ago
6 South African government initiates process for extradition of Prophet Bushiri and his wife from Malawi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Super Eagles camp in disarray as players, coaches battle Rohr over ‘poor decisions’ - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
8 Fauci says ‘it would be better’ if health officials could start working with Biden’s transition team - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
9 Stallion Group introduces Nigeria's first electric car, Hyundai Kona with a big launch in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 50 mins ago
10 Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu meet in Lagos - The Dabigal Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info