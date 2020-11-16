Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are not in a military regime- Buba Galadima asks FG to unfreeze bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress and a strong ally of President Buhari, Buba Galadima, has condemned the recent action of the Central Bank of Nigeria, freezing the bank account of #EndSARS promoters.

