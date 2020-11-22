Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kensington Palace releases statement to mourn Prince William and Kate Middleton's dog, Lupo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Prince William and Kate Middleton have been left heartbroken after their dog Lupo died over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a statement via their official Instagram account to mourn the dog.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Prince William and wife mourn the death of family dog, Lupo Ladun Liadi Blog:
Prince William and wife mourn the death of family dog, Lupo


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info