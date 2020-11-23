Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Daily Times
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Outrage as influencer entices poor child beggar with a bottle of drink then leaves her hanging (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Twitter influencer has sparked outrage after she was filmed enticing a poor child beggar with a bottle of drink only to leave her hanging.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sidomex Entertainment:
Twitter Influencer Motara apologises after video of her mocking a beggar goes viral
FL Vibe:
“Motara Is Nothing But A Useless She-goat” – Nigerians Blasts Slam Motara For Mocking A Child Beggar [Video]
Gidi Feed:
Motara Apologizes For Her Behaviour And Sees Her Actions As Stupid
1
Outrage as influencer entices poor child beggar with a bottle of drink then leaves her hanging (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Kensington Palace releases statement to mourn Prince William and Kate Middleton's dog, Lupo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
