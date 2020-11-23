Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Outrage as influencer entices poor child beggar with a bottle of drink then leaves her hanging (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Twitter influencer has sparked outrage after she was filmed enticing a poor child beggar with a bottle of drink only to leave her hanging.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Twitter Influencer Motara apologises after video of her mocking a beggar goes viral Sidomex Entertainment:
Twitter Influencer Motara apologises after video of her mocking a beggar goes viral
“Motara Is Nothing But A Useless She-goat” – Nigerians Blasts Slam Motara For Mocking A Child Beggar [Video] FL Vibe:
“Motara Is Nothing But A Useless She-goat” – Nigerians Blasts Slam Motara For Mocking A Child Beggar [Video]
Motara Apologizes For Her Behaviour And Sees Her Actions As Stupid Gidi Feed:
Motara Apologizes For Her Behaviour And Sees Her Actions As Stupid


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info