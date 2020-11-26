Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Daily Times
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
10-year-old boy and his mother arrested in India for "insulting National Flag"
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A 30-year-old woman, her son, 10, and two of his friends have been arrested for allegedly insulting the National Flag in Umreth town in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Wednesday, November 25.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
10-year-old Boy And His Mother Arrested In India For “Insulting National Flag”
Top Naija:
30-year-old woman, her son, arrested in India for “insulting National Flag”
Gist 36:
10-year-old Boy And His Mother Arrested In India For “Insulting National Flag”
Within Nigeria:
India police arrest 10-year-old boy, mother for insulting National flag
Tori News:
10-year-old Boy And His Mother Arrested In India For "Insulting National Flag"
More Picks
1
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana in a bikini two years before her separation is shared online -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Fast food delivery driver, 52, found guilty of raping a woman he lured into his car before carrying out the horrific attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
"Your days are numbered if you have 3 cars and your pastor is trekking" Pastor writes and gets called out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
The experience is bloody nasty - Betty Irabor recounts experience of suffering a miscarriage and near miscarriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe ' Media Personality, Shade Ladipo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Agbani Darego did not bleach or surgically enhance herself. Yet, she is married, has a child, and is a thing of joy to herself and her race - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Mother and her 5 children aged six months to 10 years brutally murdered in South Africa; husband missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Nursing mothers and their babies thrown out and made to take sleep in bare floors in LUTH -
Sleek Gist,
7 hours ago
9
10-year-old boy and his mother arrested in India for "insulting National Flag" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Day-old baby found dead at refuse dump in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...