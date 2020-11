Day-old baby found dead at refuse dump in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) Yaba Left Online - A day-old baby boy was found dead at a refuse dump in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last night, November 25th. The lifeless body was discovered at the refuse site along Ikwerre road, Mile 2 Diobu area of the city around 9.30pm on Wednesday night, ...



News Credibility Score: 90%