Police rescue 13-year-old girl during crisis between warring neighbours of Ebonyi and Cross River states Linda Ikeji Blog - The Cross River State Police Command has rescued a 13-year-old girl, who lost her way during the recent crisis between warring neighbours of Ebonyi and Cross River in Obubra LGA.Spokesperson of the command, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development ...



News Credibility Score: 99%