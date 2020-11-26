Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fast food delivery driver, 52, found guilty of raping a woman he lured into his car before carrying out the horrific attack
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A takeaway delivery driver in the UK has been found guilty of raping a woman he lured into his car before carrying out the horrific attack.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana in a bikini two years before her separation is shared online - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Fast food delivery driver, 52, found guilty of raping a woman he lured into his car before carrying out the horrific attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 "Your days are numbered if you have 3 cars and your pastor is trekking" Pastor writes and gets called out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 The experience is bloody nasty - Betty Irabor recounts experience of suffering a miscarriage and near miscarriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe ' Media Personality, Shade Ladipo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Agbani Darego did not bleach or surgically enhance herself. Yet, she is married, has a child, and is a thing of joy to herself and her race - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Mother and her 5 children aged six months to 10 years brutally murdered in South Africa; husband missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Nursing mothers and their babies thrown out and made to take sleep in bare floors in LUTH - Sleek Gist, 7 hours ago
9 10-year-old boy and his mother arrested in India for "insulting National Flag" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Day-old baby found dead at refuse dump in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info