Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe ' Media Personality, Shade Ladipo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Shade Ladipo, who has over the years been very critical of singer, BurnaBoy, says she wants him to win the Grammys in 2021 so that ''we can rest and breathe''.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

OAP, Shade Ladipo reveals the only reason she wants Burna Boy to win Grammy awards The Info NG:
OAP, Shade Ladipo reveals the only reason she wants Burna Boy to win Grammy awards
Shade Ladipo: “Why I want Burna Boy to win the Grammy awards” Laila Blog:
Shade Ladipo: “Why I want Burna Boy to win the Grammy awards”
Why I Want Burna Boy To Win The Grammy – Shade Ladipo KOKO TV Nigeria:
Why I Want Burna Boy To Win The Grammy – Shade Ladipo
Please let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria – Shade Ladipo begs Grammy Awards Dockays World:
Please let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria – Shade Ladipo begs Grammy Awards
Let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria- Shade Ladipo Ladun Liadi Blog:
Let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria- Shade Ladipo
Burna Boy should win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe – OAP Shade Ladipo Black Berry Babes:
Burna Boy should win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe – OAP Shade Ladipo
Why I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy awards — Media Personality, Shade Ladipo Kemi Filani Blog:
Why I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy awards — Media Personality, Shade Ladipo


   More Picks
1 Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana in a bikini two years before her separation is shared online - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Fast food delivery driver, 52, found guilty of raping a woman he lured into his car before carrying out the horrific attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 "Your days are numbered if you have 3 cars and your pastor is trekking" Pastor writes and gets called out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 The experience is bloody nasty - Betty Irabor recounts experience of suffering a miscarriage and near miscarriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 I want Burnaboy to win the Grammy so that we can rest and breathe ' Media Personality, Shade Ladipo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Agbani Darego did not bleach or surgically enhance herself. Yet, she is married, has a child, and is a thing of joy to herself and her race - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Mother and her 5 children aged six months to 10 years brutally murdered in South Africa; husband missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Nursing mothers and their babies thrown out and made to take sleep in bare floors in LUTH - Sleek Gist, 7 hours ago
9 10-year-old boy and his mother arrested in India for "insulting National Flag" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Day-old baby found dead at refuse dump in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info