50-year-old Nigerian man shot dead in the US
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 50-year-old Nigerian man identified as Kamilu Boyede was killed in a deadly shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday morning. Wichita Police Department in its announcement on Wednesday evening, said the incident occurred at a home in South Ida.

11 hours ago
