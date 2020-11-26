Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Friends star Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Friends actor Matthew Perry has revealed he proposed to his 29-year-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, and she said yes. The 51-year-old gushed about his new fiancee as he branded her the "greatest woman on the face of the planet".

