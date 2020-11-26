Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CSP James Nwafor summoned by Anambra Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - James Nwafor, the former SARS officer accused of being responsible for the deaths of a number of young men who went into SARS Awkuzu detention centre in Anambra state and never came out alive, has been summoned by the Anambra State Judicial Panel of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

James Nwafor Summoned By Anambra #EndSARS Judicial Panel My Celebrity & I:
James Nwafor Summoned By Anambra #EndSARS Judicial Panel
Notorious ex Police officer summoned by Anambra Judicial Panel The Dabigal Blog:
Notorious ex Police officer summoned by Anambra Judicial Panel
James Nwafor: Notorious ex Police officer summoned by Anambra Judicial Panel Laila Blog:
James Nwafor: Notorious ex Police officer summoned by Anambra Judicial Panel


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info