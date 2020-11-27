News at a Glance

Actress Iyabo Ojo Announces Her Mother’s Burial Arrangements (Photo) Naija Loaded - Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has announced the burial arrangements for her mum Victoria Fetuga. The 42-year-old made this known in an Instagram post on Wednesday. According to the funeral program she posted, her mum will be buried on November 27.



