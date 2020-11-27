Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
The Guardian
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
This Day
10
TechPoint Africa
11
Leadership
12
Daily Times
13
Financial Watch
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Linda Ikeji Blog
News at a Glance
Lawyer Accuses A Police Officer Of Extorting Her Friend After 'Illegal' Search Of The Uber They Ordered
Tori News
- She claims the officer stopped them, searched her friend's body and extorted 15,000 Naira from her.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lawyer accuses a police officer of extortion after 'illegal' search of the Uber she was in
Gist 36:
Lawyer Accuses A Police Officer Of Extorting Her Friend After ‘Illegal’ Search Of The Uber They Ordered
More Picks
1
Manchester United are being held to 'ransom for millions of pounds' by cyberhackers who hacked into the club's IT systems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Protester Gets 21 Months In Prison For Throwing Eggs At Police Station -
Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
3
Stand up Peter Odili, Port Harcourt! Domino's Pizza is another step closer to you -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Russian reports claim Vladimir Putin has a child outside wedlock with housemaid he turned into millionaire -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Moment a taxi boss was shot dead in broad daylight in South Africa (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Fashion illustrator, Omonigho accuses Burna Boy's team of taking her design and using it in his music video without giving her credit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Lawyer Accuses A Police Officer Of Extorting Her Friend After 'Illegal' Search Of The Uber They Ordered -
Tori News,
19 hours ago
8
Businessman files lawsuit against EFCC for allegedly seizing his properties even after 'nothing incriminating' was found on him after his arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Woman who lives in a kiosk with her four children from different fathers blames men for her suffering -
Correct NG,
24 hours ago
10
Be careful of sleeping with these girls. Some of them are walking native doctors - Activist, Deji Adeyanju advises men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
