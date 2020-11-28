Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police has arrested a 34-year-old Zimbawean national believed to have hacked his wife and five children to death in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. Recall that a 42-year-old mother and her five children aged between six months and ten years old were ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa Within Nigeria:
Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info