Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


That a woman doesn't like to do house chores doesn't mean she's lazy - Nigerian Medical doctor argues
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian medical doctor, Kelechi Okoro, is of the opinion that a woman who doesn't like to do house chores shouldn't be regarded as lazy. Kelechi stated this in a Tweet on her handle.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

That a woman doesn’t like to do house chores doesn’t mean she’s lazy – Nigerian Medical doctor argues Olajide TV:
That a woman doesn’t like to do house chores doesn’t mean she’s lazy – Nigerian Medical doctor argues
That a woman doesn’t like to do house chores doesn’t mean she’s lazy – Nigerian Medical doctor argues Sleek Gist:
That a woman doesn’t like to do house chores doesn’t mean she’s lazy – Nigerian Medical doctor argues


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info