Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba woman apologizes to Igbo people for what was done to them during the Nigerian Civil War as she narrates her dad's relationship with his Igbo tenants
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Yoruba woman has apologized to Igbo people on behalf of herself, her family and her children for the war crimes committed against the Igbos during the Nigerian civil war.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Yoruba Lady Apologizes To Igbo People For What They Suffered During The Nigerian Civil War As She Recounts Her Dad’s Relationship With His Igbo Tenants Luci Post:
Yoruba Lady Apologizes To Igbo People For What They Suffered During The Nigerian Civil War As She Recounts Her Dad’s Relationship With His Igbo Tenants
See Why Bianca Ojukwu Blasted Igbo Leaders iExclusive News:
See Why Bianca Ojukwu Blasted Igbo Leaders


   More Picks
1 Rema, Damilola Odufuwa, Jide-Kene Achufusi, Chioma Nwosu, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Fakorede, others emerge winners at The Future Awards Africa 2020 - YNaija, 2 hours ago
2 Welder killed as fuel tanker explodes at a mechanic workshop in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “My life don spoil, I have been going to that same spot to look for her, kneel down and beg her” – Twitter ifluencer, Motara (Video) - Black Berry Babes, 5 hours ago
4 It's not that easy having another child and building a new home ' Bisola Aiyeola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Your end is near, for cutting your manhood and spending evil money – Islamic cleric warns Bobrisky [VIDEO] - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
6 "I witnessed that thin line separating life and death"- Speaker Gbajabiamila's aide narrates how he escaped being crushed to death by a truck in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 “Can you see he doesn’t know anything and he is a Governor”- Biafra Nations League slams Governor Wike - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
8 Shock As Wizard Allegedly Returning From Coven Crash Lands On Roof Top In Delta (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele Reveals How She And Bimbo Thomas Were Robbed While Filming ‘Omo Ghetto’ - Juicy Gossips, 5 hours ago
10 Update: Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info