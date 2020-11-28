Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano government moves towards finding lasting solution to herdsmen, farmers’ conflict
Today  - Kano State government has expressed deep concern over the encroachment and blockage of cattle stock routes across the state,saying this has often led to crisis involving herdsmen and farmers, leading to severe social, economic and food security challenges.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
22 Killed As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash In Chad
NSCDC Assures Plateau Farmers Of Adequate Security The Trent:
NSCDC Assures Plateau Farmers Of Adequate Security
Ethnic Violence Claims 22 Lives The Next Edition:
Ethnic Violence Claims 22 Lives
Food security: Zazzau farmers’ loud support from APPEAL Blueprint:
Food security: Zazzau farmers’ loud support from APPEAL
Twenty-two People Have Died In Clashes Between Farmers And Herdsmen In Chad Naija News:
Twenty-two People Have Died In Clashes Between Farmers And Herdsmen In Chad


   More Picks
1 Rema, Damilola Odufuwa, Jide-Kene Achufusi, Chioma Nwosu, Sam Adeyemi, Seun Fakorede, others emerge winners at The Future Awards Africa 2020 - YNaija, 2 hours ago
2 Welder killed as fuel tanker explodes at a mechanic workshop in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “My life don spoil, I have been going to that same spot to look for her, kneel down and beg her” – Twitter ifluencer, Motara (Video) - Black Berry Babes, 5 hours ago
4 It's not that easy having another child and building a new home ' Bisola Aiyeola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Your end is near, for cutting your manhood and spending evil money – Islamic cleric warns Bobrisky [VIDEO] - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
6 "I witnessed that thin line separating life and death"- Speaker Gbajabiamila's aide narrates how he escaped being crushed to death by a truck in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 “Can you see he doesn’t know anything and he is a Governor”- Biafra Nations League slams Governor Wike - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
8 Shock As Wizard Allegedly Returning From Coven Crash Lands On Roof Top In Delta (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele Reveals How She And Bimbo Thomas Were Robbed While Filming ‘Omo Ghetto’ - Juicy Gossips, 5 hours ago
10 Update: Zimbabwean man arrested for hacking his wife and five children to death in South Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info