Police allegedly shoot three women while dispersing traffic win Bayelsa
News photo Top Naija  - Three women were shot at in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, while police officers on patrol duty were dispersing traffic. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov 25, along the popular Tombia market area of the state.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Police stray bullets hit three women in Bayelsa Ripples Nigeria:
Police stray bullets hit three women in Bayelsa
Bayelsa Police shoot three women in a bid to disperse traffic Instablog 9ja:
Bayelsa Police shoot three women in a bid to disperse traffic
Tragedy As Police Shoot Three Women In A Bid To Disperse Traffic In Bayelsa Tori News:
Tragedy As Police Shoot Three Women In A Bid To Disperse Traffic In Bayelsa


